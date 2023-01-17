Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the minister of Justice/attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami yesterday led the All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign to Warrah town in Ngaski local government area of the state canvassing votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, ahead of next month’s presidential election and the governorship elections in March.

Bagudu told the gathering that the election of Tinubu, Gwandu and other APC party candidates was the only way to enjoy dividends of democracy by the people in the area, Kebbi State and the country.

He noted that APC will enhance the lives of citizens at all levels in the state and the country.

Bagudu called on the supporters to vote for APC candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

On his part, minister of Justice Abubakar Malami recalled that the state which was neglected during the 16 years administration of PDP was completely changed by meaningful projects in seven years of APC government.

According to him, the projects include: a sub-station which provided electricity to the Yauri emirate, the ongoing establishment of a military base, HYPPADEC, social intervention programs such as N-Power and agricultural development.

