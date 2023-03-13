Bauchi State governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said his administration will establish an International Qur’anic Centre in honour of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in an effort to expand the memorisation and propagation of Islamic and Qur’anic knowledge.

Mohammed made this known when he paid homage to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi at his residence yesterday where he appreciated the cleric for his immense contributions to the development of Bauchi State through the propagation of knowledge saying the gesture will be reciprocated by establishing the centre in his honour.

Responding, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi commended Mohammed for his outstanding performance and contribution to the development of Bauchi State, saying the establishment of the Qur’anic centre will go a long way in rebuilding the society.

Bandits Shoot 3, Burn Vehicle With Farm Produce In Kebbi

BY KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

A senior reporter with Kebbi State Television Service (KBTV) Mr Danladi Ibrahim has lost his farm produce worth N1.6 million to bandits.

The bandits shot three occupants of the vehicle carrying the farm produce and set the vehicle ablaze.

Ibrahim told LEADERSHIP yesterday in a telephone interview that a truck loaded with 360 bags of beans’ leaves heading to his house in Aliero Quarters in Birnin Kebbi metropolis was attacked by bandits in Danko-Wasagu area under Zuru Emirate Council. He said those shot were taken to Zuru General Hospital.

According to him, each bag cost N6,000 totalling N1.6 million for the 360 bags. Ibrahim said it was his friend in the area who gave him a piece of land to farm, which he invested all his resources and lamented that he had lost the produce to the bandits. He implored the Kebbi State government and other well-to-do individuals to help him and his family.