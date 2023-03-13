Following the postponement of the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University has rescheduled the resumption date for its students.

A release by the institution Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju on Sunday stated that the university will now resume on 21st March, 2023 against the 15th March, 2023 earlier announced.

The statement read in part : “Consequent upon the postponement of the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the University administration hereby notifies the general public, particularly students, that the resumption of academic activities earlier scheduled for 15th March, 2023, has been shifted to Tuesday, 21st March, 2023.

“Consequently, students are expected back on campus on Monday, 20th March, 2023, and to resume academic activities accordingly”.