Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has presented the 2025 budget proposal of N465, 085, 248, 317.12 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

The amount is made up of capital expenditure of N282, 841, 322, 325.52, representing 60.7 percent of the budget, and a recurrent expenditure of N182, 743, 925, 931.60 representing 39.3 percent of the total expenditure.

Presenting the budget to the Assembly in Bauchi on Thursday, Governor Bala said that the 2025 budget is predicted on the benchmark of crude oil production of 2million barrels per day and exchange rate of $1 to N1, 400.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will address the hardship faced by the people.

While receiving the budget proposal, the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman assured of careful and speedy consideration of the budget by the House.

The Speaker commended the good working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

He urged the ministries and agencies of the state government to respect the invitation of the House committees during the budget defense of their various ministries.