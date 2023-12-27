Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) for assistance in training young people on self-discipline and self-reliance during their adolescent years to address the growing issue of immoral behaviour in society.

During the week-long 80th National Islamic Vacation Course at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS), Bauchi, held on Wednesday, the Governor expressed concern about the numerous challenges plaguing society, impacting nearly every aspect.

Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed commended the MSSN leadership for organising the event, which offered young Muslims moral and qualitative education.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Auwal Mohammed Jatau, the Governor commended the MSSN’s efforts in supporting the government’s goal of a just society. He encouraged other religious organisations to emulate the MSSN and collaborate towards a better future.

Mohammed stressed the importance of moral and religious approaches in developing self-discipline, healthy competition, and self-reliance among youth, crucial for securing lives and property. He noted that empowering youth ensures a more prosperous and inclusive society for all.

Furthermore, he assured the state government’s commitment to involving religious bodies in decision-making to foster trust and address grievances proactively.

“Moral behaviour is significantly lacking among youth, particularly adolescents. We see rampant cases of sexual harassment, aggression, rape, and kidnapping, often fueled by drug use,” he stated.

The Governor, through his media aide Muslim Lawal, highlighted his administration’s focus on economically empowering youth and women since 2019. Thousands have received government support for businesses, promoting self-reliance as advocated by Islam.

Acknowledging Bauchi state’s vast potential, Governor Bala Mohammed urged the youth to seize opportunities in various sectors, particularly the agricultural value chain.

He said, “In governance, the youth are not mere supporters but integral contributors. Over half of my cabinet and the State House of Assembly members are in their 30s and 40s, reflecting our commitment to mentor the next generation of leaders. Empowering our youth and women requires a united effort between the government and stakeholders.

“Besides that, I wish to inform you that, we are fully aware of the youth unemployment and other related issues that bring about the increasing rate of security challenges in the society

Further acknowledging the challenge of youth unemployment and its link to security issues, the Governor stated, “We have re-introduced the Societal Reorientation Programme towards sensitising, educating and mobilising the general public on moral ethics and therefore solicit for the support of every individual and organisation.”

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, delivered the keynote address, praising the course’s timely theme: “The Position of Muslims in National Politics and Economy: Where We Are and Where We Ought to Be.” He urged participants to utilise the acquired knowledge to promote Islamic education, contributing to overcoming the nation’s challenges.

MSSN National Amir, Malam Shehu Usman Abubakar, noted the crucial role Muslim societies and youth play in national politics and the economy. He underscored the need for youth to be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed.