Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has sent a list of three nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Commissioners-designate.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the nominees are the former Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo from Mopa Muro LGA; Dr Zakeri Usman (Dekina LGA) and Engr. Mohammed Ihiezue Abdulmutalab (Okene LGA).

It will be recalled that the nominees were Commissioners, who in pursuit of their political aspirations, resigned from the state cabinet in May, 2022 in line with Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act, 2022.