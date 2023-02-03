Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has sworn-in Justice Josiah Majebi as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House in Lokoja on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bello said his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

“We can get more accomplished with determination and courage in the quest for an egalitarian society,” the governor said.

He noted that the Chief Judge was a product of due process, explaining that his inauguration followed the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“He has the experience, character and education to occupy the office following his cognate experience,” Bello added.

The governor noted that Nigeria presently needed a vibrant judiciary that will live up to expectations.

Governor Bello urged the new Chief Judge to use his wealth of experience in advancing the state judiciary.

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Muhammed Sani (SAN), who was represented by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Justice, Abeeb Abdullahi, described the governor as the best in the history of the State.

According to him, the recent naming of Governor Bello as one of the six performing Governors by President Muhammadu Buhari was justifiable as seen in his development programmes.

He expressed appreciation to the State House of Assembly for the prompt confirmation of the appointment of Justice Majebi.

In his response, the new Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, said his vision was to ensure judicial integrity.

According to him, a Council of Judges has been instituted along with others to achieve set objectives in the State judiciary.

Justice Majebi also said he will establish some directorates and units as well as welfare initiatives for staff of the judiciary,

The Chief Judge thanked the Governor, the National Judicial Council and other stakeholders for their support, assuring that first line judicial service will not be compromised under his leadership.

The citation of the Chief Judge was earlier read by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Justice Majebi was initially appointed acting Chief Judge of the State on June 17, 2022.