In what can be described as a major boost for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharmacist Abdukareem Asuku Jamiu, has delivered all 43 polling units in his Bariki Ward, Okene Local Government for the ongoing presidential, House of Representatives, and Senate elections for the APC.

Pharmacist Asuku Jamiu, who is vying to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello as the next governor of Kogi State, expressed his excitement at the outcome of the polls in his ward, noting that the APC had once again shown its dominance in Kogi politics.

He attributed his victory to the support of the people of Bariki Ward Okene Local Government, who he said have always believed in his ability to deliver quality leadership.

“I am grateful to the people of Bariki Ward and the people of Okene for their unwavering support for the APC. This victory is not just for me but for the entire APC family in Kogi State,” he said.

The Chief of Staff further stated that his victory in all the 43 polling units in his ward is a clear indication that the people of Kogi State are satisfied with the performance of the APC-led government in the state.

He promised to continue to work hard to ensure that the people of Kogi State enjoy the dividends of democracy, adding that he is committed to building a better Kogi State for all.

It can be recalled that the APC won the previous governorship election in Kogi State with Governor Yahaya Bello emerging as the winner, and with this latest development, it is clear that the APC is still the party to beat in Kogi politics.

Meanwhile, supporters of the APC have taken to the streets in celebration of the party’s victory in the polls, with many expressing confidence that the party will emerge victorious in all the elections in the state.