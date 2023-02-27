The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his closest challenger, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded presidential election in Yobe State held on Saturday.

According results from the 17 LGAs collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the State on Sunday, Atiku won the election with 198,567 votes as against Tinubu’s 151,459 votes.

The collation of the results chaired by the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, who is also the Presidential Election Returning Officer in Yobe, Prof. Umaru Pate, also showed that the candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, came third with 18,270 votes.

Other details of the results showed that LP scored 2,406 votes, APGA 875 and YPP 630 votes.