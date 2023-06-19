Gov Buni Appoints Acting SSG, CoS In Yobe

The Yobe State Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, as acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Gashua, as acting Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor.

A statement issued by the director-general, Press Affairs and Media in the Governor’s office, Alhaji Mamman Muhammed, said the appointment of the two officials was with immediate effect.

LEADERSHIP recalls that until the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) last month ahead of the swearing-in of the Governor for a second term in office, the acting SSG and Chief of Staff, had both served substantively in the same capacities respectively.