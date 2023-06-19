Seplat Provides Free Eye Treatment In 90 Delta, Edo Communities

Oil giant, Seplat Energy, has announced the commencement and provision of free eye treatment and other healthcare services to 90 communities in Edo and Delta States.

The company’s incoming Director of External Affairs and Sustainability, Mrs. Chioma Afe, who announced this at this year’s ‘Eye Can See’ programme of the oil company, which climaxed at the Oba of Benin Palace in Benin City, Edo State, added that 13 centres were designated to ensure that the communities within its areas of operations were captured in the exercise.

She explained that the programme was designed to ensure provision of eyesight through surgery of cataracts, free eyeglasses and lectures to teach people how to manage their health, including diabetes.

She further disclosed that Seplat Energy, as a responsible corporate citizen, has through the programme, which commenced in 2012, treated over 96,000 people in its areas of operations.

Besides, Afe stated that the company has through the programme, which is for all ages, carried out eye surgeries on 4,218 patients and given out 45,000 free eyeglasses to others since the beginning of the exercise.

In his remarks, Seplat New Energy Director, Mr. Effiong Okon, disclosed that Edo State remains one of the company’s strategic states in business, assuring that the health programme would be sustained as long as the business continues.