As his tenure inches towards the May 29, 2023 terminal date, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to provide constant power transmission in four adjoining local government areas of Ika, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun and Oruk Anam.

The feat will be achieved through the completion of the Etim Ekpo power sub-station in the first quarter of next year.

He spoke at the funeral ceremony of Deaconess Eno Thomas Nwoko, mother of the former state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Mr Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN) at Abiankana-Nkana village, Ika LGA.

He also assured the completion of the ongoing road projects in Ika and other councils before bidding goodbye to the state.

He said, “I’m very aware as the governor that Ika has no light and it is not the fault of the government. When I became governor in 2015, we drew power straight from Abak to this place, but the cables and poles disappeared overnight.

“Now I’ve brought a substation to Etim Ekpo and they are constructing it day and night because I want to commission that substation before I leave office. I want to make sure before I leave office Ika, Etim Ekpo, part of Oruk Anam and other areas that are affected are hooked on to that substation and be given light on a very regular basis.”

He, therefore, sued for responsible followership and cooperation with the government, even as he cautioned the people of the area to “step up vigilance efforts against vandalism and theft on public amenities and infrastructure provided for the good of all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Condoling with the family of the deceased on behalf of the government and people of the state, Governor Emmanuel said that the state government has benefitted immensely from the ingenuity of members of the bereaved family and attributed the goodness exhibited by the former attorney general, while working with him to the ideals and ingenuity of the family.

In a message of appreciation on behalf of the bereaved family, the family head, Pastor Iniobong Nwoko, thanked God for His grace and mercies throughout the period of grief.

He thanked the Udom Emmanuel-led government, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaders and the people of Ika, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and other attendees for standing by them throughout their period of grief.

The former attorney general, Uwemedimo Nwoko, also expressed the gratitude of his family to Governor Emmanuel.