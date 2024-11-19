Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has mandated contractors in the state to shelve the 2024 Christmas celebration to fast-track works on public infrastructure projects between now and December 2024 by taking advantage of the approaching dry season.

Eno who injected N50 billion into the projects directed contractors to undertake not to embark on Christmas vacation this year but take advantage of the dry season to complete their assignments in readiness for inauguration.

The Governor who gave the directive during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aviation Village at the Victor Attah International Airport (VAIA), Uyo, the state capital, said the decison became necessary as his administration was committed towards the delivery of life-touching projects to ease the pains of the people in these trying times.

The Aviation Village, set to be completed in two phases would include housing estates for aviation workers in the first phase, while a primary school, shopping mall, and recreational facilities will be developed in the second phase.

“We are releasing 50 billion naira into the hands of contractors to ensure they don’t go on Christmas vacation. We will only pay contractors who sign undertakings to stay back and complete their projects,” the Governor said.

He, therefore, promised to set up a project monitoring team to ensure contractors comply with his directives, emphasising that with the state’s challenging weather most of the year and the imperative of maximising the dry season.

He disclosed that, “We are injecting over 220 billion naira into road projects in next year’s budget, making Akwa Ibom a construction hub for major projects. By 2025, we aim to consolidate these efforts.”

Commending RAS Premium Construction Limited (RPCL) for its swift mobilisation and site preparation, the Governor noted that “this site was once a bush, but you have transformed it. Your dedication is evident, and I encourage you to remain on site because you won the bid and have met our conditions.”

Besides, Governor Eno, emphasised his administration’s commitment to enhancing aviation infrastructure to ensure Akwa Ibom retains its leadership in the sector, stressing that “we are reaffirming our commitment to making Akwa Ibom the aviation hub of Nigeria.”

Chairman of Ibom Airport Development Company (IADC), Dr. Iniobong Essien, commended the Governor’s aviation-friendly policies, describing the Aviation Village project as innovative and transformative for the sector.