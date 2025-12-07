Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has been nominated to attend the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS), where he will receive the Distinguished Award for Excellence in Sustainable Development and Community Empowerment.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The nomination was communicated in a letter signed by M.S. Danjuma, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The award will be presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the event organised by The Best Strategic Media (TBS) in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This recognition highlights Governor Eno’s commitment to sustainable development, community empowerment, and inclusive governance, underscoring the impact of his ARISE Agenda in rural development, agriculture, security sector support, public service productivity, and the upliftment of vulnerable communities.

Governor Eno has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most decorated serving governors, earning multiple recognitions for good governance, transparency, infrastructure expansion, media openness, and people-centric leadership. His latest honour adds to a growing list of awards reflecting national and continental affirmation of his leadership approach.

His recent recognitions include the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Excellence Award for Good Governance, Social Media Governor of the Year Award by NISMA, and Governor of the Year (2024) from Leadership Group Limited. He was also named Best Governor of the Year (2024) by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and received the Most Consistent Security-Supporting Governor Award from Security Watch Africa Initiative.

Governor Eno was recently honoured as African Governor of the Year (Infrastructure Development) at the African Business Leadership Awards in London. This latest recognition celebrates his leadership and places Akwa Ibom on the national map as a model of people-focused development.