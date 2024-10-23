Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved a new minimum wage package of N80,000 for employees of the state government.

The governor has also constituted an implementation committee to ensure the smooth commencement of the new wage regime with the Head of the Civil Service (HoCS), Elder Effiong Essien, as Chairman.

The committee has a one month ultimatum to deliver its report on the wage increase harmonisation

Disclosing this to Journalists in Uyo, on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, listed other members of the committee include the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) and Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Finance and Department of Establishments.

Others are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning; Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretary/Accountant General; Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission (LGSC); Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service; Director of Budget and the State Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council.

The list also has the Secretary, Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council; State Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); State Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the State President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) as members.