President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission.

Recall that the President had earlier approved the dissolution of the Ministry of Sports Development as part of a sweeping reform of his cabinet.

Consequently, the functions of the Ministry of Sports will now be taken over by the National Sports Commission, which will assume responsibility for the management and development of sports nationwide.

Additionally, the President has appointed former Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare as Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation.

Dare, who will be working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, is set to guide the administration’s public engagement strategy, ensuring effective communication of government policies and programmes to the public.