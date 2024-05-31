Ad

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has ordered immediate relocation of Uyo – Ewet communities’ residents to avert the looming humanitarian crisis as gully erosion put their lives at risk in the area.

As part of measures to avert the danger as the rainy season begins, the governor ordered the demolition of structures within the affected areas to speed-up the ongoing reclamation and beautification project, as the contracting firm has assured that the first phase of the project has reached an advanced stage.

While interacting with one of the affected residents during an unscheduled visit to the project site, Governor Eno directed the Commissioner for Lands, Captain Iniobong Ekong (rtd) to ensure immediate relocation of the people to enable the smooth implementation of the project plan.

He noted that “beyond attacking a major gully erosion in the area by reclaiming the once inaccessible and life-threatening ravine, government aims at creating wealth out of the waste.”

The governor however expressed delight at the pace of work which is at an advanced stage, and assured that “when completed, children and their parents from within and outside the state will have a good facility for relaxation.”

Managing Director (MD) of the contracting firm – Bulletine Construction Company Limited (BCCL), Chief Faysal Harb, noted that Phase One of the recreational park, comprising a golf course, football pitch, lawn tennis court, basketball, volleyball, and children playground, amongst others, is taking shape.

Recall that on his first visit some months ago, the Udo Inwang Street axis of the site had completely caved-in, and the governor, at the Etim Okon Usanga intersection then assured that upon completion, the hitherto dangerous gully will be converted to a recreational facility that will be a delight to tourists.