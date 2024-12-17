Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has charged the six newly elevated High Court Judges to ensure strict enforcement of the Criminal Justice System (CJL) against criminal elements on the other side of the law.

The Governor also vowed that he would not tolerance any form of criminality in the State under his watch.

Governor Eno handed down the charge while swearing in the senior judicial officers at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo, the State capital.

He explained that his mandate “is to serve the people to ensure that the rule of law is respected and the society is free from all criminal elements so that people may legitimately pursue their businesses in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

Eno, therefore, expressed the hope that having more judges in the judicial system will ensure speedy trial of criminals and punishment meted out according to the law of the land.

He assured that the executive arm of government “will continue to partner with the judiciary, to ensure that the peace, and security in the State is maintained,” noting that “the Judiciary, as often said, is the last hope of the common man, and I have no doubt that you will continue to dispense justice fairly without fear or favour.”

“We will continue to work in partnership with the Judiciary for the service of our dear State,” he stressed.

The Governor congratulated the new judges who were recommended by the Nigerian Judiciary Council (NJC) for their successful inauguration, adding, that “this elevation is a testimony of your professional competence, sound judicial antecedents and the rich body of work you have put in for the advancement of your career thus far.”

Besides, the Governor commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and other members of the NJC, for their support and recommendations, as well as the State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Ekaette Obot for engendering a great spirit of collaboration and cooperation.

The newly-inaugurated Judges include Umohandi, Mfon Winifred, Ekanem, Bassey James, Essien, Bassey Iwakaowo, Morrison, Comfort Henry, Ntekim, Edet Ekpo, and Eddie, Sharon Julius.