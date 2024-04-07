Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has terminated the contract for the Nsit Atai/Okobo/Oron Road abandoned for several years by successive governments.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the road had been abandoned by the administrations of former Governors Godswill Akpabio (2007 – 2015), and Udom Emmanuel (2015 – 2023).

The contract termination followed complaints and protests by the people of the three local government areas and a socio – cultural organisation, the Oron Union.

Governor announced the termination during the funeral ceremony and thanksgiving service in honour of late Mrs Deborah Ekaette Imaikop Enoidem, mother -In-law of the Immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem held at Ikot Epkene Udo Village in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

Udo used the occasion to reel out projects undertaken by his administration in the Oro Federal Constituency in the last 10 months of his assumption of office.

These include the 2.1km Ukpong Street, 2.1km Essang Street, Orukim-Uyenge Universal Energy Road, Okopedi Road, by East West Road, Secretariat Oruko Eweme Road, and re-modernisation of Oron Bridge.

He assured that his administration was bent on executing more projects in Oro Nation, and indeed, the entire state.

Governor Eno disclosed that each of the 31 LGAs in the state has at least two projects currently ongoing and assured that the government “is judiciously spending government resources by channeling the funds into projects for the benefit of Akwa Ibom citizens.”

He also warned the people to desist from obstructing projects with illegal structures, in expectation of being paid compensation.

“There is no LGA in the State which at least two projects are not ongoing. By the grace of God, we will continue to do more. We are spending money on projects and people are working and making a living from those projects.

“We will continue to use the state money for this state. We will create jobs, and government will support hardworking people who are ready to work. Our administration will continue to touch rural people. During our campaign, I promised to serve you, and I will continue to serve you,” he stressed.

He reiterated that despite these hard times with excruciating cash crunch, his administration has not taken any loan to execute any of the ongoing projects in the state.

“All the projects we have been doing, we are proud to say, we have not taken one loan from any bank in the last 10 months. I believe that we can use the resources we have in this state to work for the our people.

“I thank the Oro People, our in- laws. I’m working for you, as I do with the entire state, and I will continue to work for you. I will serve you in Oro Nation by building on the foundation of my predecessor. We will do much more,” he added.