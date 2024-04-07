At least, 85 suspects have been arrested when police operatives raided raided some identified black spots and criminal hideouts in Durumi and Dei-Dei axis of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Police said the spots where the suspects were apprehended for various offenses served as places of hibernation for hoodlums.

Among the offenses, the suspects were accused of erecting illegal structures and shanties, peddling hard drugs and manufacturing of counterfeit currencies.

FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh said the operations took place between March 31 to April 4, 2024.

She said “a search warrant was executed in some of the structures and several exhibits ranging from paper and coins counterfeit currencies both in local and foreign, light weapons, eight motorcycles, seven generators, gadgets, and several ATM cards suspected to have been stolen from their victims were recovered.”

Adeh added that all the arrested persons will be screened, while those found culpable will be profiled and arraigned in court.

He further said that the illegal wooden structures erected by the hoodlums were dismantled and set ablaze to deter criminals from turning these places to a brewing ground of menaces.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Igweh has reassured residents of his commitment to flush out criminals from the Federal Capital Territory and ensure the safety of all.

He also urged residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.