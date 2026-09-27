The Honorary Special Adviser to Governor Umo Eno on Culture and Tourism, Mr..Nkereuwem Onung, has underscored the importance of a functional tourism sector to drive business, entertainment and hospitality sub sectors through technological innovations including the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Onung, who doubles as the chairman, Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSCN), therefore called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry to embrace innovations,develop new skills and reposition the sector to respond to emerging global trends.

Onung made the call in his World Tourism Day 2026 message to the forum entitled: “Repositioning for the Future,” where he highlighted the growing influence of data, AI, and Generation Alpha (GA), noting that the reforms the tourism business for the future.

Addressing the conferees who gathered on the on the theme: “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” the governor’s aide noted that the tourism industry was undergoing significant transformation,stressing that stakeholders must adapt to the changing environment in order to remain relevant and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

According to him,“Tourism is changing,and we must change with it,” noting that data had become increasingly valuable as the industry entered a new era driven by technology and changing consumer behaviour.

Onung,who coordinates the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria to drive professional training,human capital development and national skill standards,said developing the right skills would be critical to building a competitive and sustainable tourism industry.

He commended stakeholders across the country, including hotels and hospitality businesses,travel agencies,tour operators,transport and logistics providers,tour guides,attractions,creatives and other professionals for their contributions to the growth of the sector.

The HTSSCN chairman also drew attention to the tourism potential of Akwa Ibom State,saying the state’s ARISE tourism agenda should focus on converting its rich cultural heritage,natural attractions and hospitality assets into sustainable opportunities for its people.

Applauding the governor, the special adviser said the development of the state’s tourism ecosystem could strengthen its position as a competitive destination for visitors and investors.

Onung said the future of tourism would require a sector that is “smarter,more inclusive and ready for what comes next,” calling for collective efforts by government,industry practitioners,training institutions and other stakeholders to prepare the workforce for the changing demands of the industry.

He expressed gratitude to the tourism and hospitality professionals and stakeholders on World Tourism Day 2026, urging them to see the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the future of the sector and the skills required to drive its next phase of growth.