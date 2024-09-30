Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has granted pardon to two inmates serving various sentences to mark the Independence Day celebration in the state.

The inmates, Mr Chai Yerima and Mohammed Bapeto were pardoned at the Yola Old Medium Security Custodial Centre and Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jada.

Governor Fintiri’s decision followed the recommendation of the Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, in line with Section 212 (i) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

By virtue of this pardon, the remainder of their sentences has been remitted whole.

Governor Fintiri who ordered their immediate discharge with immediate effect also urged the freed inmates to seize the opportunity to reform and become productive members of the society.

He further counselled them to be law-abiding, seek rehabilitation, pursue education and skills, reconnect with family and community, and show gratitude for this second chance.