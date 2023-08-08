Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara has called on residents of the state to join in positively marketing the state to the rest of the world rather than portraying it in negative light.

This is as the Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese in Rivers State, Rt. Reverend Innocent Ordu, said the outcome of the 2023 general election did not justify the humongous amount of money given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible election in the country.

Fubara spoke yesterday at the closing ceremony of the second session of the fifth synod of the Diocese of Evo, which was held at Saint Philip’s Anglican Church, Oro-Igwe in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

The governor particularly charged the church to begin to use some of their sessions to tell the rest of the country how peaceful and conducive the state is to live and do business.

He said the campaign to portray the state positively should not be left for the government alone to do but embraced by everybody in order to overwhelm those talking down on the state because of their failed political interest.

In his address, Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Reverend Innocent Ordu, declared that the outcome of the 2023 general election was an affront on Nigerians.

Ordu said, “One thing is clear, the last election is an affront to Nigerians and does not justify the humongous amount given to INEC to deliver election results that will approximate the true choice of voters in the election.”

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Esan Diocese in Edo State, Rt. Reverend Gabriel Elabor, admonished the congregation to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by being humble, serve selflessly and be courageous to use His name to access deliverance out of every situation they confront in life.