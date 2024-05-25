The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa has stated that sporting activities are critical to sharpening the physical fitness, mental alertness and skills of military personnel to ensure combat readiness.

General Musa stated this in Abuja at the Inter-Command Combat Sports Competition organised by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as part of the activities to commemorate its 60th Anniversary.

He said the security challenges confronting the nation has made the Armed Forces to evolve continuous joint training with emphasis on physical training and sports.

The CDS said the sportsmanship exhibited during the keenly contested activities gave credence to the premium placed on sports by the Armed Forces towards enhancing the combat readiness of personnel.

“It is my belief, therefore, that the continuity and sustainability of this level of training and competition, coupled with the equipping of the Armed Forces will develop the required capacity to overcome these challenges.

“The Nigerian Air Force no doubt places high premium on sporting activities through the annual ten kilometre walk, route matches, annual fitness test programme and the just concluded combat sports.

“This effort certainly underscored the value the service has given to the physical and mental health of its personnel.

“I encourage you to sustain your drive for personal development, taking cognizance of the fact that human capital remains the most critical component of any organisation, as many studies have shown,” he said.

The CDS congratulated the participants for the display of resilience and spirit of sportsmanship.

He added that participants in the combat sports exhibited sacrifice, discipline, self control, team spirit, tenacity, physical and moral courage, as well as the zeal to win.

“As Nigeria passes through this defining moment in its history, our Armed Forces is required more often than ever before, to deliver on its constitutional mandate of securing our dear country.

“I enjoy you all, therefore, to sustain and improve upon the ideals which you have displayed this evening,” he added.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said having sound physical and mental health was imperative for the armed forces in discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Abubakar said active participation in sports enabled the personnel to keep physically fit while providing the much-needed outlet to cope with the rigours of military duty.

He added that sports provided a basis for the teamwork needed for troops to function with the necessary cohesion during peacetime military engagements and combat operations.

“As we all know, warfare is a gruelling experience and the ability to advance long distances with full combat gear through rugged terrains and to fight effectively require strength, agility and stamina from troops.

“This can only be conditioned through combat sports and rigorous physical fitness training.

“Hence, active participation in combat sports helps to provide both physiological and psychological benefits that reduce stress, illness and injuries, especially during operations.

“Accordingly, physical fitness and mental alertness of personnel have become key considerations for the armed forces to meet the increasing demands of current and emerging threats,” he said.

The CAS said the NAF has continued to prioritise the participation of its personnel in sporting activities to enhance the standard and quality of sports and sporting facilities in bases to improve the overall health, well-being and morale of personnel.

Six NAF Commands including the Tactical Air Command, Ground Training Command, Air Training Command, Special Operations Command, Logistics Command, Mobility Command and NAF Headquarters teams competed in the tournament.

The sporting event comprised combat sports, relay races, casualty evacuation race, tug of war, archery and invitation races, amongst others.

The NAF headquarters emerged the overall winner,l while the Ground Training Command came second and the Logistics Command came third.