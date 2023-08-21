Monday, August 21, 2023
Gov Idris Promises To Revive Mining Sector

Kebbi State governor Nasir Idris has inspected mining sites at Warrah and Birnin Yauri in Ngaski and Yauri local government areas as he initiates moves to revive mining activities in the state.

Idris said the tour was part of his efforts to revive mining activities in the respective areas in order to diversify the revenue base of the state.

He said with satisfaction that Kebbi State had multiple sources of revenue besides farming, yet it remained one of the major contributors to national food security.

Governor Idris assured that his government was ready to support mining activities in all ramifications to make it more formal, more attractive and more interesting to not only miners but also to potential investors.

The governor said the present administration is ready to holistically revive mining activities in the state to attract investors and also boost the internally generated revenue of the state.

“I want to use this medium to charge the youth engaged in the mining activities to be law abiding and to ensure that any newcomer to the area should be identified by community leaders to avoid any criminal tendencies,” he added.

Conducting the governor round the mining sites, the chairman, Ngaski local Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Buhari Warrah said that mining activities had been going on in the areas for a very long time, however, some miners had abandoned the mining activities.

 

