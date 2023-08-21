Kebbi Health College Moves Against Exam Malpractice

Provost of Kebbi State College Of Health Technology, Jega, Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa, has taken drastic action against examination malpractice and sex-for mark-in the institution.

Already, a committee has been set up to check mate such menace in the college.

Speaking on his activities in the last two years, Sauwa told journalists that he sought the upgrade of the college from its former status as School of Health Technology, which was approved by the former government of Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in addition to the committee he set up to look into the possibility of running Higher National Diploma (HND) courses.

“At present the committee work has gone far, four courses namely; health information management, community health extension workers, environmental health and nutrition and diabetics were accredited by the college awaiting approval which is expected to start this year,” Sauwa said.

He added that the committee has also secured NBTE’s requirements for the immediate commencement of the selected courses in order for the college to become an HND awarding institution through NBTE.

On examination malpractice and sex for marks, the provost said adequate measures were taken by the college in order to tackle such menace.

He commended governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State for his quick action in transforming the state capital, Birnin Kebbi to a model city.

It was gathered that the college has received a face-lift under the provost where female and male hostels were renovated and provided with potable drinking water.

Moreover, administrative blocks, classrooms and their toilets were also renovated and constructed in addition to the newly constructed library complex and stadium which was named after the late Hon Aminu Habib Jega, former speaker of the state assembly and acting governor of the state.