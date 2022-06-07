Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep concern over the renewed hostilities between the Lunguda and Waja speaking communities of Balanga local government area of the state.

The governor represented by the secretary to the state government, Ibrahim Abubakar Jodi, who visited the affected areas yesterday at Nyuwar and Gilengitu in company of heads of security agencies, warned that his administration would not condone any person or groups bent on instigating violence and unleashing mayhem to achieve selfish desires.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the perpetrators of the violence would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, there is hardly any dividing line between the people of Lunguda and Waja in view of their long-standing historical relationships covering critical areas like inter-marriages, cultural heritage and social ceremonies.

He said his administration was deeply worried by the renewed violence, especially at a time when the rainy season is setting in for farmers to begin land preparation for this year’s cropping.

The governor explained that his administration has been diplomatic in ensuring amicable resolution of the Lunguda/Waja crisis in keeping with home-grown solution for peace. He however said the time has come for the government to deploy a new approach in dealing with the crisis which has so far claimed lives and properties worth millions of naira.

He called on the traditional and community leaders as well as the entire people of the area to cooperate with the government and security agencies deployed to ensure safety and security in their communities.

While at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDPs) at Jessu where some of the victims are taking refuge, Inuwa, who sympathised with them over the unfortunate incident, assured them of government’s immediate intervention to cushion their sufferings. He emphasized the need for the people of Lunguda and Waja to eschew violence in all its forms.

Earlier, the district head of Nyuwar, Mr. James Pisagih, appealed gfor more decisive action in dealing with the perpetrators of the violence.