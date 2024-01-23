Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Gov Muhammadu Inuwa has met with the minister of defence, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, and the minister of state for defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle behind closed doors.

The meeting was not unconnected with the recent spike in insecurity across the country.

A statement by the director-general of press affairs Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the meeting aimed to forge a federal-state synergy on how to tame insecurity.

He said, “The trio, who met behind closed doors, discussed matters of national importance, especially on strengthening synergy between the federal and state governments to reinforce security measures, particularly in the Northern region and across Nigeria”.

Misilli said Governor Inuwa has always been harping on the need for a unified approach and leveraging both federal and state resources to enhance security infrastructure and operations.