Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sadness over the demise of Alhaji Ali Jijji, a community leader, politician and businessman.

He passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

In a press statement issued by the governor’s director general on press affairs, Isma’il Uba Misilli, on Sunday, Yahaya described the late Alhaji Ali Jijji as a respected state man, community leader, and seasoned politician who was deeply committed to the progress of his people and the development of Gombe State. He noted his legacy of service, particularly his impactful contributions at Ashaka Cement and his time as district head of Gadam, Kwami local government area.

“We have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of our dear brother, Alhaji Ali Jijji. His demise is indeed a great loss, not only to his family and community, but to the entire Gombe state.

The governor extended condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late community leader, Jijji Gadam, praying that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Jijji Gadam family, friends and all associates of the deceased. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannat Firdaus,” the governor prayed.