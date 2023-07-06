Gov Kefas Bans Coronation Of New District Heads

Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas has banned the coronation of the traditional rulers recently appointed by the former administration of former governor, Darius Ishaku.

The governor said coronation of all district/village heads and title holders is suspended indefinitely pending further directives.

The directive was issued few hours after a marathon security meeting with the security chiefs in the state, leaders of Karimjo and Wurukum speaking tribes, the two communities where not fewer than 30 persons were reportedly killed over a location of the headquarters of a 3rd class chief in Karim-Lamido local government area of the state.

In a circular signed by the permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Babangida Hassan, the governor warned that whoever engages in such activities would not be spared.

He said: “The attention of the state government has been drawn to the way and manner in which traditional rulers perform the coronation of district/village heads and title holders without due consultation and approval of the appropriate authority.

“Most of these coronation programmes generate responses capable of breaking the peaceful coexistence of the people, the affected chiefdoms and the entire state.