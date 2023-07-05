Gov Kefas Promises 50% Reduction In School Fees

The governor of Taraba state, Kefas Agbu has promised a 50% reduction in School fees, effective from the next academic session.

He made this known on Wednesday via his verified Twitter account. He wrote:

“This afternoon, I made an unscheduled visit to Taraba State University, Jalingo. After engagements with both the Management and Students of the Institution, there will be a 50% reduction in School fees, effective from the next academic session.

“This development became very necessary because we must ensure Tarabans have access to Education, without unbearable burdens.

“Following reports on my desk and via the Social Media, I charged the Management to expedite the accreditation processes for some unaccredited courses – especially Law and Medical Laboratory Science.”