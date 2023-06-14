Gov Kefas Shuts Taraba School Over Dilapidated Condition

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, on Wednesday, ordered the immediate closure of Government Science Secondary School, Jalingo, over the dilapidated condition of the school structures.

Kefas, who paid an impromptu visit to the school at about 12noon, was shocked at the condition in which the students were learning, accommodation and poor infrastructure in the school.

The governor, who was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Gibon Kataps, Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Kizito Bonzina, and other government functionaries, frowned at the situation and pledged to remodel the school to an enviable level.

He directed the closure of the school with immediate effect for the state government to have space for remodeling the structures for better learning environment and wellbeing of both the students and their teachers.

“What I have seen here in the school premises is an eyesore. As a parent, I cannot bet that any student schooling here will comfortable study competitively, the management must make urgent arrangements to close down activities here so that the government can have time to remodel this school.