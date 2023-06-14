Kwara Boat Mishap: NIWA Reveals Cause Of Accident, To Sanction Erring Operators

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has launched investigation into the death of over 103 passengers, who died in a boat mishap, along the Jebba Lake channel in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Authority, in a press statement, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP by the general manager, Corporate Affairs, Jubril Darda’u, on Wednesday, said those responsible for the accident will be punished.

According to the Authority, the operators of the boat broke the inland waterways guidelines by navigating in the middle of the night even as he said the boat was also overloaded.

He said, “The Management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is deeply saddened by the Boat mishap that occurred on 12th June, 2023, along the Jebba Lake channel in the Lafiagi-Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State in which about 103 passengers are feared to have died.

“We condole with the families of those that have lost their loved ones, and are particularly concerned with the huge number of casualties.

“This accident was clearly an unfortunate and avoidable one. Preliminary investigations through our Area Manager in Minna/Kwara Area Office revealed tha