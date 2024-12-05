Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has presented N545, 014,575,000.00 as the 2025 budget estimate, covering both recurrent and capital expenditures to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Lawal informed the lawmakers that the recurrent expenditure in the budget amounted to N151,680,000,000.00, which is the 28 per cent of the total expenditure, which would essentially cover personnel costs, including the N70,000 minimum wage increment, pensions, gratuities, and provision for new employees.

Additionally, other recurrent costs and debt servicing are prioritized in the budget presented to maintain the smooth functioning of government operations.

On the other hand, Governor Lawal said a total of N393, 334,575,000.00, representing 72 percent has been earmarked in the 2025 budget as capital expenditure.

The governor further explained that out of the total estimate, N112,855,094,440.00, representing 20.71% has been earmarked for the administration sector which encompasses areas such as Religious Affairs, Information and Culture, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Assembly Matters, Civil Service, Cabinet Affairs, and General Services.

According to him, ”The Economic Sector, which comprises Agriculture, Commerce, Industries and Tourism, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Budget and planning and Finance, will receive the sum of N253,239,622,000.00, representing 46.46% of the total budget.

”The Social Sector comprises Education, Health, Youth and Sports Development, Women and Social Development, Environment, and Natural Resources. The Sum of N170, 164,398,560.00, representing 31.22%, is set aside for this sector. Education and Health, being the most critical components of the sector, receive the highest allocation of 14.62% and 11.77%, respectively.

”The Law and Justice Sector is allocated the sum of N8,755,460,000.00 while some major capital projects to be executed in the year 2025,” the governor said.

He added that some of the major projects intended to be implemented in 2025 were in continuation of the transformative agenda of building a new Zamfara State which included completion of Gusau International Airport.

“In addition to the completion of the airport project, we intend to provide a dual-carriage access road to the airport”, Governor Lawal said.