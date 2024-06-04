Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has confirmed in substantive capacity the appointment of Professor Rasaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu as the Vice Chancellor of the state-owned Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, announced the appointment via a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Kalilu, a Professor of Art and Art History, will serve as Vice Chancellor for a single term of five years effective from June 12, 2024, according to the statement.

The Commissioner expressed the state government’s expectations that the new VC will deploy his hard work, diligence, and professionalism in delivering his mission for the institution.

Prof Kalilu joined LAUTECH on September 1, 1992 and was appointed a Professor of Arts and Arts History in the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, on October 1, 1999.

He served in various positions in the University before his appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor on June 12, 2023.

The alumnus of the prestigious University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife) and the University of Ibadan (UI), is a polymath and specialist in Form and Material Technology.

He was the Head of Department of Fine and Applied Arts from 1998 to 2003; Dean of Faculty of Environmental Sciences from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2012 to 2016; Chairman, Committee of Deans in 2004, and from 2004 to 2006, the Chairman, Committee of Deans and Provosts. He was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH between 2006 and 2008.

A very sought-after academic with sterling records, Professor Kalilu is a recipient of many national and international prizes and awards including the Gold Medal in the 1978 – 1979 All Africa Painting Contest; Elected Member of the New York Academy of Sciences in recognition of his contributions to Science and Technology.

Prof Kalilu is also a recipient of Merit Prize in International Postage Stamp Design Contest in 1997; the Outstanding People of the 20th Century Outstanding Achievement Medal in 2000; and the Twentieth Century Achievement Award in 2001.

He was among those selected as one of the 1000 Leaders of World Influence for the 21st century in year 2000, and holder of the distinguished and exceptional Universal Award of Accomplishment in 2000. Furthermore, he received the Development in Nigeria Merit Award in 2006.

Kalilu is also a member of several academic and intellectual organisations, including the Australian Ceramic Society, and the International Association of Astronomical Artists and is a Fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists.

The new LAUTECH Vice-Chancellor is a Justice of the Peace of Oyo State who hails from Ogbomoso and is married with children.