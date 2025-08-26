The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has proceeded on a one-month vacation and handed over the administration of the state to his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal.

The Oyo State House of Assembly acknowledged a formal letter from Governor Makinde notifying lawmakers of his decision to embark on a one-month leave.

According to the letter, read during Tuesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, the leave will run from Friday, August 29, 2025, to Monday, September 29, 2025, in line with Section 190(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which requires governors to inform the legislature before proceeding on vacation.

Makinde also announced that he had transferred the responsibilities of his office to his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal, who will serve as acting governor throughout the period.

“I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, the deputy governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, shall serve as acting governor. I shall resume duty upon my return from vacation on Monday, September 29, 2025,” the governor stated.

Speaker Ogundoyin assured Makinde of the Assembly’s support for a seamless transition of duties and emphasised the lawmakers’ commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and ensuring continuity of governance.

With the notification formally accepted, Lawal will take charge as acting Governor from August 29 until Makinde’s return on September 29.