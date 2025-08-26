The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken steps to unlock bilateral ties with Angola in a move to expanding its footprint in Africa, with Angola becoming the latest country to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during the state visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Luanda.

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with his Angolan counterpart, President João Manuel Lourenço, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and unlocking new areas of cooperation.

President Lourenço, who welcomed his guest warmly, described the visit as historic and a significant boost to Angola’s ties with the Gulf nation.

He commended the UAE for its growing investments across the continent, stressing that Emirati companies have contributed meaningfully to Angola’s economic growth.

In his remarks, President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Angola on its 50th independence anniversary and expressed optimism about the country’s progress.

He said the UAE remains committed to building strategic partnerships with African nations in critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, food security, technology, and logistics.

“Relations between our two countries continue to deepen, particularly in investment and development. The UAE is keen to consolidate these gains in ways that advance the aspirations of both nations,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He further praised Angola’s leadership of the African Union, expressing confidence that President Lourenço’s chairmanship would promote peace, reconciliation, and stability across the continent.

The discussions between both leaders also touched on regional and global developments, with an emphasis on the need for collective efforts to promote peace and stability.

Agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during the visit were expected to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, and other growth-driven sectors, with promises of creating more opportunities for youth and enhancing economic resilience.

The UAE delegation included top officials such as H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

Several Angolan ministers and senior officials were also present at the talks.