Gov Mbah Commiserates With Victims Of Enugu Auto Crash

Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has expressed grief over the fatal road accident at Ugwu Onyeama, near Enugu, on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway yesterday, which, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), claimed five lives and left 15 injured.

While commiserating with the families and loved ones of casualties of the road mishap, Mbah described the incident as “unfortunate and horrific”, saying it was a black Tuesday for the entire state.

In a statement made available Tuesday by his media office, the governor commended the men of the FRSC and kind-hearted Nigerians for their rescue efforts, stressing that the government would assist the injured and also cause enquiry into the crash.

He said, “I received with a deep sense of loss and grief the report of the auto crash that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, near Enugu, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of several lives and leaving many injured.

“This is unfortunate, horrific, and indeed a black Tuesday for us as a state. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims, and as a state, we pray for the peaceful repose of the dead and quick recovery of the injured.

“As a government, we will do all within our powers to assist the hospitalised.