Atiku Will Get Justice At Tribunal, Ex-Rep Declares

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has expressed optimism that justice will be served and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will reclaim his mandate as the true winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain stated that his belief was based on the strength of what transpired at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

He dismissed reports that Atiku’s core supporters in the Niger Delta, especially Rivers State, have abandoned the former vice president since after 2023 general election, describing the report as “preposterous, unfounded and false.”

Dagogo, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday when he met members of Niger Delta Atiku Support Group, assured that the support base of the PDP presidential candidate has remained strong.

He stated that the PDP and Atiku have fully utilised the avenue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to adequately make their cases with watershed proof of evidences.

The former federal lawmaker said: “Our party, the PDP and our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were able to prove beyond all reasonable doubts with factual and watershed evidences of how we were denied victory at the presidential polls.