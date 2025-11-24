Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a former Military Administrator (MILAD) of the State, Brigadier-General (Rtd.) Abu Ali.

In a condolence message issued on Monday by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor described the news of General Ali’s death as heartbreaking.

Governor Mohammed noted that General Abu Ali served with remarkable distinction as the Military Administrator of Bauchi State from September 1990 to January 1992 during the administration of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

He recalled that the late military administrator’s tenure was marked by significant development strides and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the people.

He highlighted several of General Ali’s achievements, including the commissioning of the Bauchi Township Water Project, a major step in strengthening water supply infrastructure in the state capital.

The governor also commended his role in consolidating the Tomato Processing Company, boosting local agro-industrial capacity, and establishing the Wikki Tourists Football Club, which has grown into one of the state’s most enduring sources of pride.

Governor Mohammed further praised the late general’s leadership during challenging moments.

He recalled how, during the ethno-religious unrest that erupted in Tafawa Balewa and neighboring communities in 1991, General Ali acted decisively by imposing a curfew and deploying security forces to restore calm.

The governor said his firm yet thoughtful measures prevented further escalation and restored stability.

He also paid tribute to General Ali’s humility and statesmanship, noting his dignified handover to a democratically elected government in January 1992, an act that underscored his respect for democratic principles.

After retiring from military service, the late General Abu Ali continued to contribute to national development as the Etsu Bassa Nge, a first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State, a position he held from 2000 until his passing. In that traditional role, he was revered for his wisdom, cultural stewardship, and leadership.

Mohammed described the late Brigadier-General as a man of humility, integrity, and dedication, qualities that defined his service to the Nigerian Army, the people of Bauchi State, and the Bassa Nge Kingdom.

In this moment of grief, the governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, especially his children, as well as the Bassa Nge community in Kogi State.

He urged the people of Bauchi State to pray for the repose of General Ali’s soul and for comfort and strength for his family.

Governor Mohammed prayed for the memory of Brigadier-General (Rtd.) Abu Ali would continue to inspire future generations as a symbol of servant leadership, vision, courage, and compassion.