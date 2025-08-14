Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has compensated members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and victims of Nkalaha Community in Ishielu local government area over the loss of lives as well as the destruction of properties and about 140 cows during the February 2nd, 2025 attack in the community.

Advertisement

Governor Nwifuru, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Patricia Obila said that a total of N101.895million has been disbursed to the victims to assist them to alleviate their sufferings and the losses.

Obila said 18 families that lost their family members received a total of N36 million, those who lost their properties received a total of N41 Million while those whose cash were burnt in their houses got N816,000.

She said that members of the Miyetti Allah that lost their cattle were compensated with a total of N20 Million while 4 persons whose high power motorcycles were destroyed also got N4million.

She added that the State Government was committed to maintaining peace and advised the people and the herders to avoid further crisis.

The deputy governor stressed that the Governor will continue to assist victims of disaster, noting security, infrastructural development and peace-building as key in the agenda of the present administration.

Responding, the National Deputy Director General of MACBAN, Sidiqi Gidado recalled that about 140 cows were killed during the crisis and commended the State Governor for the compensation paid to its members.

“People infiltrate some of our people and the indigenes and when they cause havoc in the community, it will be tagged farmers and herders’ crisis which is not. The cattle dealers and the farmers are the vulnerable people whom their business are in the forest,” he added.

Gidado said that the community has set up a local vigilante and pledged that MACBAN will work with government and the community to ensure that peace is sustained.

The Town Union President of Nkalaha Community, Mr. Eze Donatus expressed the regret that out of the 18 persons killed in the attack, 10 were still in the mortuary while 8 have been buried, and urged the State Government to put modalities in place to ensure the burial of those still in the mortuary.

He further lamented that the community can no longer be accessed because of bad road and called on the government to extend its infrastructure programmes to the community.

Apart from the road, Mr Donatus also pleaded with the state government to rehabilitate the dilapidated hospital in the community, saying. “We can only access healthcare in Ehamufu in Enugu State.

“Nkalaha Community cannot be accessed because of dilapidated roads. The State Governor graciously gave us a 2 kilometer road but since last year till now, nothing has been done on the road.”