The governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has ordered an immediate crackdown on the attackers responsible for the recent violence in the Odo Ape community, located in Kabba local government area of the state.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja, the governor directed his Security Adviser to work in synergy with security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice.

“The government is putting all hands on deck to ensure the attackers do not escape justice,” the statement read.

Governor Ododo urged residents to remain calm and avoid reprisals, which he warned could lead to further losses.

He expressed his condolences to the affected families and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents.

“We sympathize with the communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Rest assured, the Ododo Administration is fully committed to your security and will stop at nothing to guarantee your safety,” the statement added.

The state government also called on the public to provide credible information that could assist security agencies in their efforts to apprehend the culprits.

“Every life in Kogi State is important, and we need the cooperation of our people to end criminal activities,” the statement emphasized.

“Security operatives have already been deployed to Odo Ape and other flashpoints in the area to restore peace and ensure the protection of lives and properties. The government assured residents that normalcy would be restored within hours,” the Commissioner stated.

Governor Ododo further pledged that those who lost their lives in the attack would not be forgotten and vowed to build the state’s capacity to combat criminal elements effectively.

“The victims of this heinous act will not die in vain. We remain resolute in our fight against the enemies of peace and security in Kogi State,” he concluded.