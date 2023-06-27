Gov Otti To Probe Predecessor

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has initiated moves to probe the immediate past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), administration in the state which lasted from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023.

This was indicated in a letter with ref. no SSG/ABS/S.074/vol 6/2, dated June 23, which was signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof Kenneth Kalu and sighted by LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital.

The letter, addressed to Justice Florence Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe was entitled: “Appointment as chairman of judicial panel of inquiry on recovery of government property and funds.”

It reads in part: “The terms of reference as well as date of the inauguration of the panel will be duly communicated to Your Lordship.”

Other members of the panel are, Prof Ogwo Ekeoma Ogwo, a former vice chancellor of Abia State University Uturu, Prof Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor, and Rev. Fr. (Barr) Alex Okonkwo.

Recall that weeks leading to the inauguration of the Otti administration, there were widespread reports of looting of go