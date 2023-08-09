Gov Otu Begs Doctors To Suspend Strike 

Cross River State governor Bassey Otu has urged medical doctors on strike over the abduction of their colleague, Prof Ekanem Philip Ephraim, to suspend the action.

The victim was kidnapped in Calabar, the state capital and taken to an unknown destination.

Otu appealed to the striking doctors to return to their professional calling of saving lives as his administration is doing everything humanly possible to rescue their abducted colleague.

The governor made the appeal when he addressed members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) who were on a peaceful protest for the unconditional and immediate release of Ephraim.

Otu said, “I want to plead that while we still continue to work for the release of your colleague, please let doctors do the best that they can to save lives, because your main call is to save lives.

“I want you to believe us, that just like you, we are also very pained and we are pained that two wrongs will never make a right.