Beware Of Sunny Goli, PDP Stakeholders Tell Gov Diri

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have admonished the Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri to beware of a former member of the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, who recently dumped his benefactor of many years, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The stakeholders under the auspices of the PDP Alliance for Democracy, said Sunny-Goli’s public declaration of support for Diri’s second term appeared to be a game plan, insisting that the former lawmaker might be acting a script.

The group, in a statement it issued in Yenagoa, the state capital by its convener, Ekiye Akposeye, asked Diri to be careful, adding that the period was too sensitive to have fifth columnists around him.

He said, ”If we remember well, in 2019, we lost the main elections because of betrayers, we cannot afford to tow that path this time.

“We all know that Hon. Sunny-Goli is like a son to Sylva and practically grew up with him. Sylva made him special adviser on youths when he was governor of the state; made him Bayelsa State House of Assembly member and House of Representative member as well as gave him a plethora of contracts. Why would anyone think that Sunny-Goli and Sylva are actually at war?

“We urge Diri and members of our great party, the PDP, to eat with such people with a long spoon. We do not trust them because we know their antecedents,” he said.