Gov Radda Committed To Providing Access To Potable Water – Tingilin

The managing director of Katsina State Water Board, Hassan Tingilin, has reiterated the commitment of the state government under the leadership of the state governor, Malam Dikko Radda, to providing portable drinking water to the people of the state.

He made this pledge after assuming office in Katsina.

He said that the state government would invest heavily in the provision of portable drinking water across the state.

Tingilin added that in line with Governor Radda’s blueprint, coupled with the fact that water being one of the focal points of his government, will be a priority going by his recent visit to some water projects in the state.