Apo Traders Petition House Of Reps Over Land Allocation

Members of the House of Representatives have promised to address the land allocation issue that has caused Apo Traders untold hardship in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The Apo Traders had on Monday petitioned the House of Representatives over the land allocation.

Addressing the lawmakers led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, while presenting the petition at the Apo Mechanic Village, the Chairman, Apo Traders Association, Chimezie Ifeh, said while they have signed the agreement of the land allocation, successive FCT Ministers failed to play their part on the agreement.

He narrated the treatment meted out to them since 1990, when Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) first gave them a permanent place for business with allocation paper.