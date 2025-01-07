Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening his administration’s Building Your Future agenda.

The exercise, according to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula, stated that the reshufflement was carried out to optimise the performance of key ministries and improve service delivery to the people of Katsina State.

A notable addition to the cabinet is Alhaji Malik Anas, who takes over as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

Anas brings a wealth of experience, holding a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

He previously served as Katsina State Accountant-General and is a member of professional organisations including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

In other changes, the outgoing Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Bello Kagara has been reassigned to the Ministry of Finance.

The former commissioner for Ministry of Fnance, Bashir Tanimu Gambo will now oversee the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Additionally, Yusuf Rabi’u Jirdede has been moved from the Ministry of Special Duties to lead the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Investment as Adnan Nahabu took over Jirdede’s former role at the Ministry of Special Duties.

Governor Radda charged the newly appointed and reassigned commissioners to maintain excellence and intensifying their efforts to serve the people of Katsina.

He urged them to align their respective ministries with the administration’s vision for the state.