An explosion at an Islamiyyah school in the Kuchibiyu community, located in the Bwari area council, about 42 kilometres from Abuja city centre, has claimed the lives of two students and injured two others.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, reportedly involved a substance suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED).

It was gathered that the deceased student, whose identity remains undisclosed, was carrying the device when it detonated.

Emergency and security personnel, including the police bomb disposal squad, arrived at the scene of the explosion, and the injured victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to an anonymous eyewitness, “The deceased student, whose identity remains unknown, was carrying a substance suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) when it detonated, injuring other students and causing chaos in the school,” he said.

He further revealed that the affected students had recently been admitted to the school, resuming on January 3, 2025.

Unfortunately, attempts to reach school authorities to make comments have been unsuccessful.

However, the council chairman, John Gabaya, confirmed the incident. He immediately got the information and told the DPO to take Mallam, who brought the students from Katsina for interrogation.

“But in the scene there, one person died instantly. The three other persons were rushed to the hospital. There were four, according to what the mallam said. Another girl is selling “Awara she is also affected,” he said.

The chairman said that Mallam brought the children from Katsina to the community school.