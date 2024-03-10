The Katsina State Government has disclosed its plan to distribute grains to residents in the state at a subsidized rate of N20, 000 per bag.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda made the disclosure of the initiative on his official handle on X on Sunday 10th March 2024.

The governor said the initiative was conceived to address the prevailing economic hardship and the escalating cost of grains in the state.

“The selected grains include maize, millet, and guinea corn. Anyone has the opportunity to purchase ten measures of the item, and each unit would be available for purchase at a price of five hundred naira (N500), compared to the current market value of approximately one thousand five hundred naira,” he said.

Governor Radda also outlined plans to distribute rice to approximately thirty-three thousand (33,000) elderly, physically challenged individuals, and other vulnerable groups across the state.

As the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan begins, the Katsina State governor also informed of the government’s plan to cook food on daily basis throughout the period across the 361 wards in the state.

“Furthermore, food will be cooked on a daily basis during the month of Ramadan across all the 361 wards of the state in different centers, mitigating the economic hardship faced by the disadvantaged population,” he stated.

Acknowledging the importance of food security, Governor Radda emphasized that efforts will be made to support local farmers and encourage agricultural productivity to reduce dependency on external sources of food.